Trenton Board of Education approves salaries for administrators during executive session

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved salaries for administrators for the next school year in an executive session on March 9th.

The superintendent salary will increase by about $4,100 ($4,106) to $117,164.

Other administrators will also receive raises. Salaries will include director of supportive services $91,090, Trenton High School principal $77,860, THS assistant principal $66,640, Trenton Middle School principal $78,200, and TMS assistant principal $65,280. Others are the director of special student services $63,580, Rissler Elementary School principal $75,110, and Rissler assistant principal $58,480.

