Grundy County Ambulance service hires three paramedics

The Grundy County Ambulance service hired three new paramedics this week, two signing on for full-time employment and another to work PRN.

All three are experienced providers who’ve been working for other services in the surrounding area. The first of the two new full-time employees to start has already begun to fill shifts and the second, along with the new PRN employee, will start work in early November in order to give their respective employers due notice.

The successful recruitment of these Paramedics, spurred by recent wage raises, is the first step toward returning the service to full staffing levels.

EMTs and Paramedics interested in full or part-time employment with Grundy County EMS are encouraged to apply via the Indeed.com website or by filling out a hard copy application, which can be obtained at the Trenton Fire Station, located at1001 E. 17th Street, from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.

Currently, the Indeed.com website, as of October 28, 2022, lists job openings with the Grundy County Ambulance service for EMT-B and Paramedic.