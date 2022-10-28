Obituary: Walter Cooper Duryea

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Walter Cooper Duryea, 57, Cainsville, MO passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 3, 1965, in Kansas City, Missouri the son of Clayton Edwin and Mary Virginia (Womack) Duryea.

On July 22, 2010, he married Judy Kristine Weaver in Kansas City, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Walter was a graduate of Warsaw High School in 1983 and served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddy, and sister, Patricia.

In addition to his wife, Judy, Walter is survived by his daughter, Samantha Duryea; stepdaughters, Rebecca and Robin Dale; stepson, Steven Dale; sister, Kathy Fry; six grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.

Walter has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.