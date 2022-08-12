Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb announced at Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Preslie Strader, daughter of Willie and Stephanie Strader, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion market lamb at the Missouri State Fair. Preslie is from Salem and is a member of the Salem FFA Chapter. Payton‘s prize-winning market lamb weighed 147 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion honor went to Payton Rodgers of Savannah. She is the daughter of Blaine and Melissa Rodgers and is a member of the Savannah FFA Chapter. Payton’s market lamb weighed 126 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, both Preslie and Payton will sell their lambs in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens, and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons. The Sale will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.