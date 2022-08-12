Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road.

Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.

Mercer was driving westbound and Hamilton going east on Isaac Miller Trail, three miles southwest of Albany. Mercer was following another vehicle on the gravel road with visibility reduced. The front driver’s side of the two pickups collided.

Both vehicles were demolished. The drivers of both vehicles were using seat belts while the passenger was not.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department and local first responders.