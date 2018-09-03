Good samaritan struck by car on I-35 while checking on car that had crashed

A Texas man was taken to the hospital in Cameron after being struck early Monday by a car on Interstate 35, approximately ten miles south of Cameron.

The highway patrol reports 40-year-old Natayvis Byrd of Belton, Texas was struck on the leg and left hip after he had got out of his vehicle to check on occupants who were upside down after being involved in a previous crash. Byrd was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

A northbound car driven by 20-year-old Gunner Dupont of North Branch, Minnesota was in the passing lane of I-35 when the pedestrian was struck. The Minnesota car continued until it struck the auto which was on its top in the northbound lane.

Both of the cars were demolished in the crash and the patrol reports Dupont was wearing a seat belt and not hurt.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Cameron Fire Department, and Cameron EMS.