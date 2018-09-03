Ludlow woman life-flighted after jumping from moving vehicle

The highway patrol reports a woman from Ludlow was seriously injured Sunday when she jumped from a moving pickup truck.

Forty-year-old-Shellie Anderson landed on the southbound lane of Livingston County Road 403, two miles west of Ludlow. She was flown by medical helicopter (Lifeflight Eagle) to the Truman Medical Center.

The driver and passenger had been engaged in a verbal argument when the passenger went exited the passenger door of the southbound truck as it was still in motion. The driver was listed as 40-year-old John Anderson, also of Ludlow.

The report noted neither occupant was using a seat belt when the incident occurred at 11:35 Sunday morning.