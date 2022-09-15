Georgia man, charged in Missouri, with being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with murder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Georgia appeared in court Wednesday on a felon in possession of ammunition charge connected to a fatal St. Louis shooting in July.

Darius T. Griffin, 31, was indicted on August 3 on the charge and arrested on August 10 in Georgia. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday in St. Louis.

The indictment alleges that Griffin was in possession of ammunition on July 21, 2022. A detention motion alleges that Griffin was in town that day from Georgia to ambush a man identified in court documents as “V.J.,” a suspect in a shooting of a Griffin relative.

Griffin waited outside a market in the 1000 block of North Kings highway Boulevard, then chased the victim down an alley, firing a semi-automatic rifle, the detention motions says. The chase and shooting were captured on surveillance video.

The ammunition charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen is prosecuting the case.