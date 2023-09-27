Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve lead survey bid

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen met on September 25 and accepted a lead survey bid from H2O Solutions, not to exceed $189,000. A total of six bids were submitted.

The board approved the removal of the drive-through storage building from the city’s insurance, leaving it with only liability insurance.

Approval was granted for advertising the old fire truck for sale.

The board gave the green light for city employees to deliver some brush to the school for its homecoming bonfire on September 27. City Administrator Lance Rains mentioned that he had been approached about the city collecting and possibly delivering brush to the school. City employees collect brush monthly during the spring, summer, and fall.

Due to the Columbus Day holiday, the board decided to change the date of the next meeting. The upcoming meeting is scheduled for October 10.

Lance informed that the city has forwarded the first batch of non-compliant ordinance violations for prosecution.

The city has been collaborating with Missouri Main Street, Friends of Gallatin, and other funding agencies to enhance the downtown area.

The water department has repaired several leaky lines. The staff continued their testing procedures and assisted with the Chautauqua setup.

The new wholesale water rate has been forwarded to Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2.

Two employees from the wastewater department have enrolled for training in October.

People Service noted a decrease in wastewater volume since the city has addressed and repaired more leaks.

The wastewater department, after reviewing a maintenance contract with FTC, found that no such agreement had been established.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has sought bids for its connection to the Gallatin sewer system.

The Missouri Public Utility Alliance has initiated the 2400 electric conversion. So far, the alliance has erected about seven new poles and installed transformers.

Gallatin has sold some of its old electric meters to the Cameron Housing Authority.

Electric crews have been busy trimming branches near power lines.

The street department staff has been working on the north end of Industrial Road and the west side of Elm Street. They have also been involved in the cleanup and setup of Chautauqua.

Two street contracts are expected to commence shortly.

The board convened in a closed session to discuss employee matters.

