Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce reintroducing coloring contest for Missouri Day Festival

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the Missouri Day Festival, set to take place from October 19th to 21st. As part of the festivities, the Chamber is reintroducing its popular coloring contest, open to all Grundy County youth from pre-school to 4th grade.

This year’s coloring page, designed to echo the festival’s theme “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers,” is available for download. Educators wishing to involve their students should ensure that completed pages are submitted to the Trenton Chamber office by 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 12th. It’s crucial for participants to list the student’s name, school, and grade on the back of their submissions. In previous years, omitted information led to some entries being disqualified, an outcome the Chamber hopes to avoid.

Entries will be judged by grade level, and the top three from each grade will receive gift cards sponsored by Tractor Supply. The prizes are as follows: $15 for first place, $10 for second, and $5 for third. Participants can use crayons, colored pencils, or markers to bring their artwork to life.

The award ceremony will be held during the Missouri Day opening ceremonies on Thursday, October 19th, at 7:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Winners will be contacted in advance, and organizers request assistance in informing parents and guardians about the event. While the winning entries will be returned to the students, all other submissions will be showcased at Tractor Supply throughout the festival weekend.

For further details or inquiries, please reach out to [email protected] or call 660-359-7904.

