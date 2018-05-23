Free skin cancer screenings to be held in Chillicothe

Cleaver Dermatology of Kirksville will provide a free skin cancer screening clinic at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe next month.

Two dermatologists will perform the screenings by appointment only June 20th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The health center reminds the public that skin cancer can happen at any age. Skin cancers like melanoma are deadly and need to be treated sooner rather than later. Individuals who have spots, moles, or other areas of their skin that concerns them are encouraged to attend the clinic.

If someone receives an appointment and later needs to cancel, that person should let the health center know, so it can fill the slot as space for this event is limited.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 to schedule an appointment.

