Forest City man injured in crash near Stewartsville

The highway patrol reports a resident of Forest City, 48-year-old Daniel Streu, was injured in an accident Friday morning near Stewartsville.

The westbound sports utility vehicle traveled off the south side of Highway 36, went into the median, struck a sign, and the ditch. The vehicle returned to the road where it stopped at the next crossover.

Streu received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The SUV received extensive damage in the accident two miles east of Stewartsville. Streu was using a seat belt.

