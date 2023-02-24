Student in Gilman City FFA Chapter selected as STAR Farmer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A member of the Gilman City FFA Chapter, Ashley Chalfant, has been selected as the STAR Farmer among the schools in Area Two. She will be interviewing for the State STAR Farmer award in April.

Chalfant has won two proficiency awards in Area Two judging and won top honors in diversified agriculture production and diversified livestock production.

Kyler Preston of the Gilman City FFA is the Area Two proficiency winner in vegetable production. He was first among eight participants.

Both Chalfant and Preston advance to state judging for their chosen agricultural proficiencies.

Among other Gilman City residents, Peyton Taggart placed second out of six participating with grain production proficiency. Kaden Locker placed third out of eight in the turf grass management proficiency category.

