Five waive preliminary hearings in Grundy County court

Five defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday and were bound over to future dockets of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Anthony Deon Brown of Trenton is charged with manufacturing a controlled substance within two thousand feet of a school as well as endangering the welfare of a child, allegedly creating a substantial risk, on July 27th.

Terry Michael Delauder of Galt faces three counts: delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked or suspended June 27th.

A resident of Ackworth, Georgia, Benjaman Bert Harper, is charged in Grundy County with driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, August 12th.

Trenton resident Jeremy Jack Hudson faces charges of non-support.

Emily Nicole Turner of Jamesport is charged with possession of a controlled substance July 24th and tampering with a motor vehicle July 26th

