Drought in northern Missouri decreases slightly compared to one week ago

Drought conditions have decreased in Missouri since last week, according to this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map. The map was released on the morning of May 18th and is based on conditions as of the morning of May 16th.

In the Green Hills, the moderate drought in the southeast part of Livingston County has decreased. The northwest part of Harrison County is no longer abnormally dry. The rest of the Green Hills area remains abnormally dry.

Parts of Northeast and Southwest Missouri that had a severe drought last week now have a moderate drought. The extreme drought in the central part of the state has decreased. The part of Southwest Missouri that had an extreme drought last week is now experiencing severe drought. Moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions decreased in the central and southern parts of the state. Abnormally dry conditions decreased in Northwest Missouri.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 60.36% of the state. That is down 24.34% from last week.

As of the morning of May 18th, Trenton was 2.26 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .73 of an inch of rain measured in the last week.

