Obituary & Services: Marie (Dickinson) Shepherd

Marie (Dickinson) Shepherd, a 49-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 1:48 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Burial will follow in May Cemetery near Chula. A visitation is scheduled for 6 until 7 Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the funeral home for expenses.

Jennifer Marie (Dickinson) Shepherd was born July 25, 1973, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Jim and Debbie (Singleton) Dickinson. After High School, Marie received her bachelor’s degree in Art from North Central Missouri College in Trenton. On March 7, 2010, she was united in marriage to Timothy Mason Shepherd. In her younger years, Marie was very active with Missions work. She loved spending time with her family, her very special cats and doing crafts and crocheting.

Surviving relatives include her husband Timothy of the home, parents Jim and Debbie of Trenton, siblings Denise Hunt and husband Ian of Chillicothe, MO, Jamie Dickinson of Trenton, Anthony Dickinson and wife Rhonda of Trenton, and Amber Dickinson and significant other Jared of Chillicothe, grandparents Richard Singleton of Cameron and Ann Reed of Salt Lake City, UT, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother J.R. Dickinson, and grandparents Fern Singleton and Jim Dickinson.

