Spickard School to Undergo Upgrades: New doors, fencing, and playground improvements planned

At a meeting Tuesday of the Spickard R-2 Board of Education, the oath of office was taken by Tanya Younger who will fill one of the two vacant seats.

Two resignations have been accepted. Tiffany Crawford as the Title One teacher and Jasmine Allen as the Title One para-professional. The teaching position will be posted for applicants. The board plans to wait on the Title One paraprofessional position to determine the need for the next school year. Crawford is to be recognized at an awards assembly for 20 years of service to the Spickard School District.

Deva Lanning was hired to implement the Parents as Teachers program for next year.

The Spickard School Board accepted the bus mechanic proposal for next year for $4,200, payable to the Princeton School District.

The Spickard school will use safety grant money for a buzz-in door system with video surveillance, new doors on the north side of the building and in the kitchen, and new fencing around the playground. Work will be done by GRM Networks, Sargent’s Glass, and Martin Fencing.

Bids will be requested for diesel fuel, gasoline, propane, and milk. Board meeting dates were changed for June and July to the second Thursday night at 6 pm.

Summer office hours beginning May 22nd will be from 9 to 2 Monday through Thursday. The next school year at Spickard begins on August 23rd.

April’s top Pirate at the Spickard school is Sophia Persell.

