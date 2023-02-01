Dorris Rider Art Gallery featuring “Photography by Tim Reynolds”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A collection of photography by a former Trenton resident continues the 2022-2023 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Photography by Tim Reynolds” is now open and runs through Saturday, May 20.

Reynolds grew up in Trenton and graduated in 1979. His father, Rev. Don Reynolds, was the pastor at Tenth Street Baptist Church in the 1970s and 1980s. Tim later served for nearly seven years in the US Air Force, and he now resides in Kansas City.

“I had the opportunity to travel while I was stationed in Germany,” Reynolds said. “I was hooked! I haven’t stopped traveling since. “After he retired from the FAA as an air traffic controller, Reynolds delved deeper into his hobby of photography.

“I picked up and put down photography many times over the years,” he said. “But when I retired in 2017, I bought a real camera and decided to really learn to take pictures. And I’m still learning.”

The lower level of the gallery includes photos taken in the United States, while the upstairs features images from all over the world. “People may recognize the places in the photos, but maybe see them in a way they have not before,” he said. “My hope is that the photos will spark a memory, provoke a contemplative thought, or send folks on a journey of their own.”

All of the artworks in the exhibit are for sale. It is requested that any hanging artwork is left in the gallery until the show closes, but prints in the display rack can be taken at the time of purchase.

The show will also be open until Saturday, May 20. The public is invited to a closing reception for the artist on that day from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact Norris at 357-6345 or by email at [email protected] The Rider Art Gallery is located in the Frey Administrative Center on the NCMC campus. Regular hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.

