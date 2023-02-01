Video: Arts Alive presents Soca Jukebox in concert

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Arts Alive sponsors a concert on Saturday, February 18, that will include a Trenton native. Soca Jukebox will present a music show in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 and the music begins at 7 pm.

Former Trenton resident Clay Johnston is a member of the group.

Promotional information describes Soca Jukebox as interactive with the audience and presents music that appeals to persons of all ages and musical tastes. The music

features a blend of Island rock covering classic hits in the genres of rock, reggae, country, and calypso. The five-piece ensemble features steel pans, and an array of Latin percussion, rhythm, and guitar work. The group has been performing for about 20 years.

Admission to the February 18th concert will be $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for students.

Inquiries can be made to the Arts Alive organization about $5.00 group or special needs pricing. Contact Dan Maxey at 636-399-5371 for more information. Information also is available on the Arts Alive Facebook page.

The concert is by general admission as there is no reserved seating.

