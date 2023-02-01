Obituary: Danny L. Milburn

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mr. Danny L. Milburn, 80, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 10:12 A.M., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence.

He was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time.

Memorials in his memory may be made to the Ketcham Community Center, Trenton, Missouri, and left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mr. Milburn was born November 16, 1942, in Centerville, Iowa the son of Vernon and Edna Lucreatia Tracy Milburn. Before retiring he was a farmer and truck driver.

On August 15, 1993, he was married to Nedra J. Brinser in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His survivors include his wife Nedra of the home; one daughter Teena Sandler, Chloride, Arizona; one son Terrell Milburn, Plainview, Nebraska; three grandchildren Kayla Crutcher, Joel Sandler, Nathan Sandler; two great-grandchildren; one sister Evelyn (Kay) Clark and husband Carl, Mystic, Iowa; one brother Ronnie R. Milburn and wife Barb E., Appanoose County, Iowa; three step-daughters Sharon Heisler and husband Joel, Cameron, Missouri, Karen Alley and husband Rick, Trenton, Missouri, Lora Hynson, Trenton, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Arlene Hiatt, and Ethel Milburn; two brothers William Milburn and Jerry Milburn.

