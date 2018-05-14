Domestic disturbance calls tops list of weekend calls for Chillicothe Police Department

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department responded to several domestic disturbance calls over the weekend, resulting in arrests.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Bridge Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested 29-year-old Justin Stanley for domestic assault who was processed and transported to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail pending formal charges.

In another instance, officers responded to the 900 block of Frederick Street, in reference to a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation, Steven Lee James was arrested and transported to Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail to await the filing of formal charges.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Villa Street. The disturbance was determined to be verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

