New date set for Trenton Board of Adjustments hearings

A new date has been announced for public hearings on requests for zoning variances at several locations within Trenton.

The Board of Adjustments will hold public hearings beginning at 7 o’clock the night of June 4th at Trenton City Hall. Three requests were previously scheduled to be considered May 7th but could not be held then due to lack of a quorum that evening.

Gilbert Lynn McVay seeks one variance on the front yard setback requirement plus a square foot variance on the maximum area of an accessory structure. This has been requested for construction of a garage. McVay also seeks a square foot variance and a maximum height variance on an accessory structure: a storage building at 1721 East 2nd Street.

Other hearings involve requests for variances sought by Robert and Janet Akin for a six-foot extension to a deck at 109 Maupin; from Morse and Sons Properties for a variance to allow for the construction of a deck onto a house at 503 East 8th Court.

Added to the hearing schedule for the Board of Adjustments meeting June 4th is a request from Dennis and Christine Axtell for a square foot variance on the maximum area of an accessory structure to allow for the construction of a carport at 103 Harris Avenue in Trenton.

