Motorists in Daviess County need to be aware of a resurfacing project which will close Route O this week.

Wednesday, May 16 through Friday, May 18, local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route O for resurfacing. The road will be closed from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Local traffic only will be permitted on the roadway and during these daily closures, non-local traffic will need to use an alternate route.

