Daviess County Health Department reports surge in COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department reports the county is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 10 new cases in one week. Daviess County is now considered a hot spot in the state due to its positivity rate, which is 20% for the past seven days.

One of the new cases was a breakthrough case, which means someone tested positive for COVID-19 14 days after his or her full vaccination. The health department notes breakthrough cases are expected.

The vaccine has been shown to be effective in preventing severe illness or hospitalization. Residents are urged to continue to protect themselves and those around them regardless of vaccination status.

The vaccine is available at the Daviess County Health Department and other area locations. Anyone interested in getting the vaccine can walk-in or call the office at 660-663-2414 Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock to 4:30.

Related