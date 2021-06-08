Chillicothe Police Department seeks assistance in locating missing man

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a missing man. Larry Eugene Smith is described as being white, being five feet five inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The police report Smith was last seen in the 14 block of Jackson Street on June 6 around midnight. He left in a dark blue 1994 Ford F150 truck with aluminum fashion rails on the bedsides and a Missouri license plate of 8FFU63.

Smith did not take a cell phone or any belongings and is known to have health problems. He is also known to frequent back roads and stay under bridges.

Anyone who sees Smith or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

