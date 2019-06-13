Cruise Night at the Courthouse and car show to be featured in Chillicothe

Vehicles will be displayed at two events in Chillicothe during the month of July.

Cruise Night at the Courthouse will be on the south side of the Chillicothe Square the night of July 19th from 7 to 10 o’clock. The cruise will begin at 7:30 and the event will include 1950s and 60s music.

The Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show and a swap meet will be held the next day. Set up for the swap meet will be at Simpson Park on the morning of July 20th from 6 to 7 o’clock. Street and hot rods, customs, class cars, trucks, convertibles, wagons, special interest, and motorcycles can register at Simpson Park from 7 to 11 o’clock. Vehicles will be judged by non-participants with an award presentation at 3 o’clock. Cash prizes will be given to the top three vehicles.

The Lions Club Car Show will include 1950s and 60s music, adult and youth games, door prizes, pinstriping, food concessions, and a 50/50 drawing. The fee is $25.00 to enter the car show. Those interested in entering the car show July 20th must register by June 30th to be eligible for a pre-entry drawing and a free t-shirt.

Spaces are available for the swap meet for $10.00 for a 10 by 20-foot space and $20.00 for a 20 by 40-foot space. Checks should be made payable to the Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show.

Entry forms for the car show and swap meet can be found online at the event website. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age or have a legal guardian sign an entry form. Forms should be mailed to the Chillicothe Lions Club Car Show, care of Terry Bloss at 337 Mansur in Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

More information can be obtained by contacting Terry or Kim Bloss at 660-214-0871, Arch Haslar at 660-646-8159, or Bette Atwell at 660-707-3185.