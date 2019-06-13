Linn County Republican Women to hear presentation from Eric Montagna

The public is invited to hear a man who has visited the graves of every United States president and vice president speak at the next Linn County Republican Women meeting.

Eric Montagna is the general manager of Meierhoffer Funeral Home in Saint Joseph. He will present the program “Visits to Our Presidents’ Graves” at Captain Dan’s Steakhouse Barbecue Bar and Grill at 620 B West Lockling Avenue in Brookfield the night of June 20th. Social time begins at 6:30, and the meeting will follow at 7 o’clock.

Mary Ann Reed with the Linn County Republican Women says Montagna enjoys traveling and is interested in politics and history.

The “Caring for America Project” June 20th will be held at the Linn County Animal Shelter. Contact Reed for more information at 660-349-9596.