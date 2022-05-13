Court news in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, May 12th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three prison sentences have been ordered for a Trenton man after he admitted to violations of probation. Probation was revoked, and Justin Stephenson was sentenced to seven, five, and four years with the department of corrections on three separate counts of

stealing on different dates in 2019. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Trenton resident Amber Nycole Leeper pleaded guilty to forgery for a November offense. Another count was dismissed. Leeper was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. Execution of the sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years of probation. The court noted a $3,000 cash bond will be forfeited and after payment of court costs, the remainder will be applied to restitution.

Spickard resident Amber Lawrence pleaded guilty to felony drug possession as of April 6th. Two other counts were dismissed. Imposition of sentence was suspended and she was placed on five years probation. The court requested Lawrence apply and successfully complete the 3rd circuit treatment program and donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Kenneth Walter Bonine of Trenton pleaded guilty to February charges of 2nd-degree burglary and felony stealing. Another count was dismissed. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Bonine was placed on five years probation.

A Cameron resident, Parker Robert Whitacre, pleaded guilty to two felony and two misdemeanor drug counts from March 14th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Whitacre was placed on five years probation regarding the felony counts. Special conditions require Whitacre follow the recommendations of Valley Hope. On the misdemeanors, Whitacre was sentenced to 13 days in the county jail and given credit for time served.

Another Cameron resident, Desmond Huff, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of non support. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Huff was placed on five years probation. Special conditions include paying $213 in child support monthly and $87 toward the arrearage. His $2,500 bond is to be surrendered and applied to child support.

Mercer County Associate Judge Matthew Krohn presided during “law day” Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.