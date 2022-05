Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School has announced its top students for the class of 2022.

The Valedictorian is Kaci Persell, and the Salutatorian is Mallory Sole. They will speak at the commencement ceremony at C. F. Russell Stadium on May 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Sixty-five seniors will graduate during the ceremony.

The southeast gate of the stadium will open at 6 o’clock. The graduation will also be streamed on the Trenton Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.