Contractor in Missouri charged for fraud and theft against the elderly

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has filed twelve felony counts of Deceptive Business Practice, Stealing by Deceit, and Financial Exploitation of the Elderly against Daniel M. Carbone, 49, of St. Clair, MO. Carbone is accused of criminally defrauding five Franklin County consumers, some of whom are elderly, in connection with his businesses, Concrete Impressions, and All Pro Concrete.

Carbone promised to provide mostly concrete and other exterior remodeling work in exchange for large down payments. The charges allege that after taking these payments from the consumers, Carbone either did minimal work before abandoning the project completely or did no work at all despite being paid by victims in advance to do so. Carbone left consumers with no materials for their payments and refused multiple demands for refunds. The consumers’ aggregate losses total just over $55,000.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Don Re and Natalie Warner. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint on the Missouri Attorney General’s website.

The complaint can be found by clicking or tapping here.

