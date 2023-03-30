Senate passes bipartisan legislation to overturn Biden’s WOTUS rule

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Senate voted in favor of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves’s (MO-06) resolution to overturn the Biden Administration’s “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) rule by a bipartisan vote of 53-43.

The Biden rule would lead to sweeping changes to the federal government’s authority to regulate what is considered navigable water, with enormous impacts on small businesses, manufacturers, farmers, home and infrastructure builders, local communities, water districts, and private property owners.

“Americans continue to suffer under the economic crises caused by the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration,” said Congressman SamGraves (MO-06). “From their anti-energy agenda to the incredibly intrusive federal overreach of their proposed WOTUS rule, the Administration is doing everything in its power to impose more red tape and more costs on our businesses, farmers, builders, and communities. The measure to overturn the Biden WOTUS rule, now approved by both the Senate and the House, is a clear message from Congress that enough is enough, and I appreciate Senator Capito’s leadership in ensuring that this resolution will now be sent to President Biden’s desk.”

The Senate vote comes after Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives approved the resolution, introduced by Graves and Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Chairman David Rouzer (R-NC), on March 9th. The effort was led in the Senate by Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

