City of Chillicothe hires 911 dispatcher

The Chillicothe City Council has announced the hiring of a second 911 Dispatcher.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports Dan King studied communications at the University of Arkansas and Southeast Missouri State University. He received his paramedic license in 1999 and has served Missouri communities as a line medic, supervisor, and instructor.

King also served in the fire service as an emergency medical services officer and hazmat tech for Jackson Fire and Rescue. He has spent the last four years serving as a communications officer for law enforcement and county agencies in Missouri.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports King is looking forward to serving the residents of Chillicothe and Livingston County.