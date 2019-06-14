Grundy County Division One court news for Thursday, June 13, 2019

Three defendants received suspended sentences during hearings Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Misty Lynn Miller-Smith of Trenton pleaded guilty to a charge involving the delivery of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and she was placed on five years probation.

Conditions include that she complete directives from a treatment program. A charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. The court reported the sentence for Misty Lynn Miller-Smith will be concurrent with the same term and conditions that were imposed when previous probation was revoked Thursday. Those charges involved three counts of drug possession in 2015.

Chillicothe resident Andrew Scot Robinson pleaded guilty to felony stealing in Grundy County. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Robinson was placed on five years probation. Conditions include restitution of $4,000 at a rate of $200 per month. The sentence, according to the court, is concurrent with all pending cases. Another count of second-degree burglary was dismissed in court.

Leisure Lake resident Carie Lea Smiley pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. The imposition of sentence stayed and she was placed on five years probation. She’s to complete a third circuit court treatment program. Probation violation hearings were held for several other defendants.

Trace Aaron Harvey of Spickard admitted to probation violations. His probation was continued with additional conditions of completion of a circuit court treatment program and restitution at $160 a month. Original charges for Harvey involved three burglary counts and tampering with a motor vehicle.

After evidence was heard, Princeton resident Billy Fischer was found to have violated probation. The court continued probation with added conditions of 30 days shock incarceration and payment of costs in connection with the jail time. His original charge was operating a vehicle without a valid license, third and subsequent offense.

Meadville resident Kristin Kay Hess admitted probation violations. Her probation was continued with an added condition of completing a 21-day in-patient treatment program at Kirksville. Her original charge was possession of a controlled substance.

Probation was continued for Princeton resident Joseph Martin Herrity the third involving his original charge of felony drug possession. As an added condition, Herrity will be required to complete a Salvation Army Rehabilitation Program.

Also admitting to probation violations were Robert Eugene Ewing of Trenton and Donald Brown of Milan. Their cases were continued to August 15th for disposition.

Ewing is on probation for a non-support charge. Brown is on probation for a dozen counts of passing bad checks.