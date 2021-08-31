Chillicothe Police arrest two on parole violation warrants and drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reports officers arrested two individuals on parole violation warrants on Monday night, August 30, after a traffic stop at the South Washington Street and Highway 36 westbound exit ramp.

The 39-year-old woman and 53-year-old male were also arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The man was also accused of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failure to register a motor vehicle, and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

The man and woman were processed at the Chillicothe Police Department, taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail, and were held on no bond.

The names of the individuals were not released by authorities.

Related