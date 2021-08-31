Trenton First Assembly of God Church to hold event for 12 to 18 year old teenagers

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Purity and sexuality from a Biblical perspective will be discussed at an event for individuals 12 to 18 years old.

Unplanned/God’s Plan will be held at the Trenton First Assembly of God gym on October 10th from 1 to 5 p.m.

The movie Unplanned will be shown, which tells the story of a former director of a Planned Parenthood clinic who became an anti-abortion activist. Mark Overton, Melissa King, and Rachael Brothers with Life Options Green Hills will speak.

Parental permission is required for anyone younger than 18. Parental attendance is optional but is encouraged and welcomed. Refreshments will be served at the event on October 10th.

RSVP and obtain more information by contacting Kim Sampson at 660-654-4167.

