Chillicothe man faces two felony charges after threatening to shoot neighbors

A Chillicothe man faces two felonies after an incident in the 600 block of Webster Street in Chillicothe on May 3rd in which he allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbors.

Thirty-five-year-old Chamen Richard Bell has been charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only, no surety, and Supervision Services. He is not to have contact with Mona Garthwaite, Courtney Goll, or Steven Gabrielson.

A probable cause statement from Chillicothe Police Officer Matt McCurry accuses Bell of beating on the door of his neighbors’ apartment and saying he would shoot them in the head and anyone who knocked on his door. Officers established a perimeter around the building. Bell appeared to be intoxicated when he came to his window and conversed with Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples. He allegedly refused orders to come outside.

McCurry says he went into Bell’s apartment and identified Bell as unarmed. Bell was said to be loud and belligerent but complied with commands.

The probable cause statement notes Bell’s criminal history includes a charge filed in September 2014 of resisting a felony arrest. He was sentenced to probation in February 2015 on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated persistent offender. He allegedly violated his probation in October 2017 and had it revoked.

