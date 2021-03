Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

On Thursday afternoon, the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a grass fire on LIV Road 224, where approximately ten acres were on fire.

The department spokesman said the fire had spread from a neighbors’ property as neighbors were burning a brush pile. They used approximately 50 gallons of water to extinguish the fire at 12425 LIV Road 224.

The fire department listed the owner as Duane McCauslin. Firefighters were at the scene for one hour Thursday.

Related