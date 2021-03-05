Albany woman injured in crash south of Ford City on Route AA

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

An Albany woman was injured Thursday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving left southbound Route AA in Gentry County struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top. The vehicle went off the west side due to what was called poor road conditions.

Fifty-three-year-old Bendi Burgin received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

Burgin was using a seat belt, and the sports utility vehicle, a Jeep Compass, was demolished in the crash at 3:50 pm Thursday, two miles south of Ford City.

