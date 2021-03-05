Albany woman injured in crash south of Ford City on Route AA

Local News March 5, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
2 Shares

An Albany woman was injured Thursday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving left southbound Route AA in Gentry County struck a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its top. The vehicle went off the west side due to what was called poor road conditions.

Fifty-three-year-old Bendi Burgin received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

Burgin was using a seat belt, and the sports utility vehicle, a Jeep Compass, was demolished in the crash at 3:50 pm Thursday, two miles south of Ford City.

Post Views: 51
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
2 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com