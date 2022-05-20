Chillicothe City Council to swear in city clerk, consider ordinances and bids at next meeting

Local News May 20, 2022 KTTN News
Chillicothe City Hall
The Chillicothe City Council will hold a swearing-in ceremony and a meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall on May 23rd.

Amy Hess will be sworn in as city clerk, and Allison Jeffries will be sworn in as city auditor at 11 o’clock that morning. A reception will follow.

The council will consider ordinances to accept bids for new zero-turn mowers for the golf course and street department at the meeting on May 23rd at noon. The agenda also includes a discussion regarding the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

