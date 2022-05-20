University of Missouri Extension to offer free native grass management conference

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a free native grass management conference near Linneus. The conference will be July 14th at the Cornett Farm, which is part of the MU North Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center.

The conference will include presentations and expertise from different organizations, including MU, the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the University of Tennessee’s Center for Grasslands Management. Topics will include managing native grasses for grazing and haying, updated economic budgets, cost-share opportunities, and the conservation benefits of native grasses.

Lunch will be provided on July 14th. There is no registration fee and participants should register at this link by July 5th.

Contact the Extension Center in Linn County for more information at 660-895-5123.

The conference is held in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Service.