Repairs to power line that caused power outage to be completed today

The NW Electric Power Cooperative continues to work in the area where a tractor implement hit a power pole and caused a power outage that affected customers of multiple electric companies on Wednesday night, May 18th.

Spokesperson Byron Roach reports that after work on May 18th, line crews went back to Pauper Grade Road on May 19th to change out three poles, the one that was hit, and the one on either side. He says this was done to accommodate equipment for splice cans for fiber optics that are also in the area. A new wire was then run between the outer poles. A communications crew was to arrive on the scene on the evening of May 18th to splice in new fiber optics.

Roach says NW Electric’s transmission lines run from substation to substation, and the section of line between the two substations near the damage is currently dead. Work is being done on the line, and it will be switched back on once work is completed. Power is coming in from another direction in that area and it should be noted that power can come in from one direction or another. He projects things will be back to normal in that area on Friday (today) morning, May 20th.

NW Electric is a transmission coop, and it takes power from where it is generated to where it is needed. He says all of the companies on a transmission grid in Missouri are intertwined, and there are multiple interconnections and that is why the May 18th incident affected multiple companies.

Roach advises anyone working in fields to pay attention and know what is in the air when working around power lines.