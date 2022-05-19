Obituary & Services: Roseva Stewart

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Roseva Stewart, 93, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Twin Pines Adult Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a brief stay.

Roseva Malee (Clay) Stewart was born in Unionville on March 8, 1929, the daughter of Chester and Lottie (Eitel) Clay, who preceded her in death. She married John Porter Stewart on July 3, 1947. Roseva and John moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and John worked for Buick, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile for four years. Then they moved to Putnam County where John farmed and worked for Davis Chevrolet. Roseva worked at Ben Franklin Variety Store in Kirksville and also in Kansas City. She worked as a nurses’ aide at the Stickler Hospital in Kirksville. She worked at McGraw-Edison in Centerville and Kirksville and Dun-Lap Manufacturing Co. in Unionville. Roseva was a wonderful seamstress and loved to quilt. She also loved to spend time doing yard work and growing flowers and canning the produce from her garden. She liked to paint and draw and took great delight in the new babies in her family. Due to her living location, Roseva had fun keeping an eye on Putnam County school activities. She and John enjoyed camping and deer hunting. Roseva also took great pleasure in her nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Roseva is survived by two daughters, Janet (Edward) Sharpley of St. Cloud, Florida, and Judy (Michael) McDannald of Unionville, Missouri. Her two granddaughters are Jessica (Rey) Bryand, and Jenna (Ed) Leach and her great-grandchildren are Chelsey Bryand, Madisyn Popanz, Brenna Bryand, and Adalyn Leach. Her great-great-grandchild is Averick John Bryand. Roseva is also survived by a sister, Addelena (Bill) Willis of Springfield, Tennessee as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Roseva was preceded in death by her husband John on January 2, 2010, and a granddaughter, Kassie Smith. She was also preceded by siblings Edith Clay Shipley, Pearley Clay, Herman Clay, Frankie Clay, and two infant sisters.

Funeral services for Roseva will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am on Monday, May 23, with visitation from 5:00 – to 7:00 pm on Sunday, May 22.

Memorials may be made payable to Unionville Cemetery and entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.