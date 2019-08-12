Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce unveils travel plans for 2020

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a travel program for nearly a decade and has taken travelers to numerous countries and continents.

The Chamber will be hosting a complimentary travel show on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in the Livingston County Library – Second Floor for all interested individuals. “Each year we offer two shows for people to be able to attend to hear all of the details about our travel programs and the trips we will offer for the coming year,” said Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber and the group leader for the travel program. “Our travel program is top of the line which earns our travelers a remarkable experience that is completely carefree and has travelers returning year after year.”

In 2020, the Chamber’s program will take interested travelers to the Northern Capitals of Europe in April and to Spain & Portugal in late September. The Scenic Scandinavia is a ten-day tour that includes tours through Denmark, Norway, Sweden & Finland. Added features include an overnight cruise through the Baltic Sea along with visiting prominent points of interest such as the Tivoli Gardens, Royal Palace of Norway and City Hall where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded.

Travelers who select the Spain and Portugal trip will be taken on an Iberian adventure through the cities of Lisbon, Seville, and Madrid while also experiencing the European countryside. A few highlights of the trip will include visiting fortified cities with medieval intact walls, locales dotted with Spanish art & culture and picturesque views.

“We design our trips to be nearly inclusive, carefree and enjoyable for all. Our travel program is an amazing way to experience the world. It is open for anyone interested in travel as you do not have to be located in our area to travel with the Chamber,” stated Narr.

For anyone interested in additional information, call 660-646-4050 by August 16th to reserve a spot for the upcoming travel show, a noon and 5:30 pm show are offered, on August 20th. If you are unable to attend but would still like information, contact the Chamber at office@chillicothemo.com or 660-646-4050.