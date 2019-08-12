Chillicothe officers execute search warrant, arrest woman on drug charges, endangering children

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the weekend arrest of one person following a drug investigation.

Just after 1 o’clock Saturday morning, officers were granted a search warrant for a residence in the 1800 block of Borden Street as officers say they had received numerous complaints in the past week of drug activity. A traffic stop from Friday night was related to drug activity in that area. Officers executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Between the traffic stop and search warrant, officers seized controlled prescription pills, over 100 grams of marijuana, what is believed to be psilocybin mushrooms and evidence of distributing narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers also discovered children living in and present at the address when the search warrant was executed.

Officers arrested Savannah Kathryn Jimenez who was then was processed at the Chillicothe Police Department and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. Online court information reports her to be 30 years old with an address of 1801 Fair.

Arraignment was held Monday morning on four felony counts. One count is the delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid. She also faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating alleged substantial risk for them. The case was continued until August 21st in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

Chillicothe Police report officers are seeking charges on a second adult at the residence.