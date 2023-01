WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Awards were presented at the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on January 26th.

The 2022 award winners included the Assel Family, Doug, Juanita, and Maggie Assel, receiving the Outstanding Personal Community Service.

Edie Miller with Workforce Solutions Missouri was honored as Chamber Person of the Year and the United County Graham Agency received Chamber Business of the Year.

