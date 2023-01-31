Program assisting parents in helping children adjust to divorce to be offered in Chillicothe

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A program to assist parents in helping their children adjust to divorce will be held in Chillicothe one time each month in 2023.

The next Focus on Kids session will be held at the Livingston County Extension Office on February 15th from 9 am to 11:30 am. Other sessions will be March 8th, April 12th, May 10th, June 14th, July 12th, August 9th, September 6th, October 11th, November 8th, and December 13th.

Participants will learn the importance of supportive and nurturing involvement by both parents. They will learn behaviors that help in a co-parenting situation and those that should be avoided. Participants will also receive information on children’s and adolescents developmental needs, abilities, and common reactions to divorce.

Childcare is not provided, and children are not allowed to attend. Both parents must attend on separate dates and pre-registration is required for each parent.

There is a $40.00 fee per person, which is payable by cash or money order to Livingston County Extension. The fee can be paid in advance or immediately prior to the start of the class.

Contact the Livingston County Extension Office to register for the February 15th Focus on Kids session or another date. The Extension Office’s phone number is 660-646-0811.

