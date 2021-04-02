Carrollton man dies in crash on Highway 65; two others hospitalized

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In the 6 o’clock hour of Friday morning, a car driven by a Carrollton resident ran off Highway 65 and overturned in rural Saline County.

The southbound car was traveling at a high rate of speed and began skidding on a corner before leaving the road, where it overturned onto its top and was demolished.

The patrol identified the driver as the fatality, 20-year-old Nathan Pitts-Burkart of Carrollton. A trooper noted Pitts-Burkart, along with a front seat passenger, were partially ejected when the rollover occurred.

The accident resulted in moderate injuries for 27-year-old Christopher Bigby of Sedalia and 19-year-old Jonathan Bruce of Carrollton. Those two passengers were taken by ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.

None of the three occupants was using a seat belt.

Related