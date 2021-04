Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The patrol reports it was a car-pedestrian collision on Interstate 35 just after midnight, ten miles south of Pattonsburg.

Pronounced dead at the scene was the pedestrian, identified as 46-year-old Matthew Martin of Preston, Idaho. A trooper said he was struck by a northbound car operated by 26-year-old Christopher Ellis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The car came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and KAW Fire Protection District.

