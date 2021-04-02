County Clerk to open on Saturday in Grundy and Livingston County for absentee voting

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Grundy County Clerk’s office will be open special hours on Saturday morning for individuals wishing to vote absentee in Tuesday’s election.

The special hours are from 8 until noon on Saturday. The Grundy County Clerk’s office is on the second floor of the courthouse in Trenton.

The Livingston County Clerk’s office in Chillicothe will be open special hours on Saturday as well for absentee voting in Tuesday’s election.

The hours in Chillicothe are from 8:30 Saturday morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.

Related