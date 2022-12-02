Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe to hold Community Christmas Dinner

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Eighth Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe.

The free eat-in dinner will be served at the church on December 25th from 11 am to 1 pm. A take-out or delivery dish will be available upon request.

Spokesperson Sharon Brooks says that, for the past seven years, the dinner has served up to 600 individuals on Christmas Day. The event was created for individuals who otherwise would spend time alone that day or skip the traditional Christmas dinner because many restaurants are closed.

Businesses and individuals can support the Community Christmas Dinner by providing food, items, money, or volunteers. Donations can be dropped off at 609 Clay Street in Chillicothe, or donations can be picked up.

Anyone who wants to support the event or order delivery should contact Sharon Brooks at 660-707-1040.